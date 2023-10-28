Travis Kelce proves to be early spark Arizona Diamondbacks needed
After a cameo on the big screen by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the Arizona Diamondbacks came to life at the plate.
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — Why was Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night? It doesn't matter, but maybe the Arizona Diamondbacks should make sure the All-Pro is at every game moving forward.
Held without a hit during the first two innings of Friday's Fall Classic opener at Globe Life Field, Arizona's bats came to life shortly after Kelce was shown on the big screen heading into the third.
And no, there was no sign of Taylor Swift in the quick cameo. Sorry, Swifties.
Travis Kelce cameo seemingly makes an impact for Arizona Diamondbacks
But the pop icon and budding romance aside, Kelce seemingly provided enough star power for the Diamondbacks, making their first World Series appearance since 2001.
With four of the first six Arizona batters striking out against Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi and the host Rangers holding a 2-0 lead, Kelce's appearance heading into the top of the third sparked something in the Diamondbacks' bats, with Alek Thomas recording an infield single to break Arizona out of its short hitless streak to open the contest.
After Thomas reached, the floodgates opened for Arizona. Evan Longoria followed with a sharp single and both Thomas and Longoria were advanced a base by Geraldo Perdomo's sacrifice bunt. Corbin Carroll then got Arizona on the board with a two-run triple to tie the game, with Ketel Marte's fielder's choice plating Carroll to give the visitors the lead.
So if you're keeping score at home, that's no hits in six at-bats before Kelce smiled and waved at the camera, and three hits in four at-bats after the appearance on the big screen.
While it's still early in the contest, Arizona fans may become Kelce supporters (and maybe even temporary Swifties) if it's providing a boost to their team in what has been an entertaining World Series through the early stages of Game 1.