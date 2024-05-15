Travis Kelce gives Caleb Williams the ultimate compliment
Travis Kelce has been blessed to have Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He had nothing but praise for Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams.
Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, believes that Williams has several similar qualities to Mahomes, which says a lot about Williams but also places heavy expectations, considering he is going to a franchise in Chicago that has been one of the least successful over the last several years.
"He has that game-changer mentality where at any moment he can kill you with his arm, and he can do some things with his legs and run the ball – a lot of QBs can't, that throw it that well. I think Caleb goes in there (Chicago) and makes them a better football team, I really do."
Here's the thing, oing No. 1 overall compared to No. 10 is a completely different ballgame. Mahomes had to sit his first year as opposed to Williams, who was named the starter almost immediately, and again, has the daunting task of guiding the Bears to prominence. Mahomes had Andy Reid, one of the game's greatest offensive minds.
If Williams can even win one Super Bowl for the Bears, he would already reach legendary status. Joe Burrow came close for the Bengals, but his offensive line betrayed him. Brock Purdy nearly delivered as did Jalen Hurts, but in the end, he didn't have enough. Mahomes did, Tom Brady did, great ones will deliver, and they always find a way to make it happen.
Williams has the skill set to make it happen. It is now on his shoulders to make things right and work at his craft to be the best version of himself. The Bears gave him a lot of weapons to work with, and they could continue adding to the offensive line to make it stronger, which they likely will. Mahomes comparisons exist for good reason, but Williams has to hold up his end of the bargain so that Kelce looks right.