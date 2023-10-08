Travis Kelce injury: Chiefs tight end suffers worrying non-contact injury vs. Vikings
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the game against the Vikings with an apparent non-contact injury that has Kansas City fans worried.
Patrick Mahomes is the most important player on the Kansas City Chiefs offense. But the second-most important is tight end Travis Kelce, and he's now dealing with an injury concern.
In the second quarter of Kansas City's meeting with the Vikings, Kelce appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his right foot.
The tight end came up limping and went back to the locker room. According to the broadcast, he is getting X-rays on his foot.
Needless to say, the whole of Kansas City is lighting prayer candles right about now hoping for good news on those tests.
Travis Kelce injury: X-rays needed on Chiefs TE
Kelce's reaction to the injury isn't going to ease any concerns. However, throwing a helmet doesn't mean it's a serious issue. It's just clear that the tight end is frustrated with whatever happened to his foot or ankle.
The Chiefs have relied on Kelce as Mahomes' most reliable and dangerous target. The sometimes unreliable wide receiver corps has only made his presence more critical. Losing him for any period of time could be a major issue for the KC offense.
The Chiefs went into halftime tied with the Vikings, 13-13.
UPDATE: Travis Kelce jogged back out from the locker room after halftime with a heavily taped-up foot. On the broadcast, they reported he was going to "give it a go."
However, he was officially given an injury designation of "questionable."
This article will be updated as more information is learned about Kelce's injury. Stay tuned.