Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift atop the music chart with a No. 1 hit of his own
By Jack Posey
Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Travis Kelce has had an eventful couple of weeks. First, he and his team beat the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, solidifying the Chiefs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Then during the bye week, he traveled to Argentina, to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift..
Now this week, Travis released a Christmas song with his brother, Jason Kelce. It has already become a hit in just two days.
Travis can now somewhat relate to Taylor Swift, with her catalog of No. 1 hits.
Jason and Travis Kelce's Christmas song is a hit
The song follows a year when Philadelphia Eagles linemen teamed up to deliver an entire Christmas album. This year, the idea of featuring Travis on a song belongs to big brother, Jason, who was the one to pose the question to Travis via a phone call. Travis would say via the New Heights Podcast, “Well, I can’t wait for everyone to absolutely chop me down and make fun of me for how I sing. This will be fantastic.”
The song ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia’ marked the debut of Travis Kelce’s singing career. Similar to last year’s Christmas album from the Eagles, the song has already reached the top of the charts in just two days after being released.
Travis Kelce proves yet again his wide variety of skills. He adds yet another mark on his Hall of Fame resume to go along with being the Chiefs franchise leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, along with being a successful podcaster, philanthropist, and now hit songwriter.
He will also face his brother in a Week 11 in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl that ended in a Chiefs 38-35 victory. As this very entertaining game will be played on Monday, the Swift family will reportedly meet the Kelce family in the booth. NFL fans and Swifties alike will have their eyes glued to their television on Monday.