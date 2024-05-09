Travis Kelce lands first acting role in latest entertainment gig
By Curt Bishop
Travis Kelce's popularity grew when news broke of him dating music icon Taylor Swift. But the Kansas City Chiefs star's growing popularity goes beyond his contributions on the football field and his dating life.
In fact, Kelce recently landed a very unique gig. Ryan Murphy is directing a horror series on FX called "Grotesquerie," and the Chiefs' star tight end has been given a role in the new series.
The show recently just went into production, and Kelce will work with Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. The show is slated to premiere in the fall during football season.
Kelce's popularity in Hollywood is growing. In addition to his relationship with Swift and his accolades on the football field, the veteran tight end, is now taking up acting.
This won't be the first time Kelce has dabbled in acting. Back in March of 2023, Kelce hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live. He even made an appearance with Swift on SNL this past fall.
Kelce also had a role in the 2020 comedy series "Moonbase 8" and "Catching Kelce," a reality dating show in 2016.
Things appear to be humming along just fine for the Chiefs' tight end. His popularity is only growing as he expands his horizons beyond football. This is an exciting opportunity for him to continue dipping his toes in the water and gain more acting experience.
Kelce played a key role in the Chiefs winning their third Super Bowl title in the last five years. He played 15 of the Chiefs' 17 regular season games and had 93 receptions, covered 984 receiving yards, and scored five touchdowns. He also averaged 10.6 receiving yards per reception and scored 126.4 fantasy points.
We'll see how his new acting gig goes, but it's certainly an exciting opportunity for him.