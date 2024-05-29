Travis Kelce will make Cowboys fans cry with shocking revelation
By Kinnu Singh
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was court side for Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Stadium in Dallas, Texas. While Kelce doesn't have any personal ties to the region, he was accompanied by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is a Texas native.
As the teammates cheered on the Dallas Mavericks during their 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the three-time Super Bowl champions each received a turn to be displayed on the large Jumbotron above the court.
Mahomes, who was raised approximately 100 miles east of Dallas, received an ovation from the crowd. The Mavericks fans were not quite as kind to Kelce, who received a loud chorus of boos.
Kelce discussed his feelings about the Dallas crowd's reaction on the "New Heights podcast" with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
"I got booed twice, it's whatever," Kelce said sarcastically "I get it. I get I'm not from Dallas, just kind of like an innocent bystander. I don't know. Maybe they just don't like the Chiefs. I don't know."
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce once wanted to play for the Cowboys
Kelce was disappointed by the reception, but he shared his affinity for the city's professional sports teams. Kelce also attended the NHL Western Conference Finals game to watch the Dallas Stars, but he particularly expressed his childhood love for the Dallas Cowboys.
"Dude, I grew up a huge [former Cowboys tight end] Jason Witten appreciator," Kelce said. "The Cowboys were always the f---ing boys when they had Deion [Sanders] and Emmitt [Smith]. ... and dude, I used to wanna be a Stars [player], man."
Much to Jason's disgust, Kelce added that he once wanted to play for Dallas.
"But I also wanted to be a Cowboy there for a little bit," Kelce added. "Because they were fun as hell. That team was electric to watch, they had big personalities back in the 90s."
Kelce suggested that he could've joined Dallas during the NFL Draft, but said he "f---ed up the interview" during the pre-draft process.
Kelce was ultimately selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The tight end was a polarizing prospect due to character concerns, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was already familiar with the Kelce family since he drafted Jason Kelce while he was the still the Eagles' head coach.
While Cowboys fans would love to have Kelce as their tight end, it's hard to imagine how he would have developed without the tutelage of Reid. In the Chiefs' West Coast system, Kelce has played detached from the formation as a Y-Iso tight end, which means that Kelce has essentially played the role of a wide receiver despite being listed as a tight end.
Regardless, things have worked out well for Kelce in Kansas City. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion with nine consecutive Pro Bowl seasons and three first-team All-Pro selections. The Chiefs made Kelce the highest-paid tight end this offseason despite his statistical dip last season.
When he decides to follow his brother into retirement, Kelce will be an undisputed first-ballot selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.