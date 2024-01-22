Travis Kelce melts Swifties into mush with TD celebration vs. Bills
Travis hearts Taylor.
The budding love story between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was the unexpected biggest storyline of the NFL season. If you thought it wouldn't also dominate the playoffs, you were so very wrong.
Kelce and Swift weren't just a flash in the pan. The pop superstar turned up to one Chiefs game, then another and another. Kelce flew out for a concert during Kansas City's bye week. She changed the lyrics of a song for him. What was initially accused of being a "PR relationship" is clearly more than that.
So when Kelce caught a touchdown pass against the Bills on Sunday and threw up a heart sign in the direction of the High Mark Stadium luxury boxes, everyone knew who it was meant for.
Then again, maybe Kelce was just giving his love to his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. You never know, especially when the older Kelce is so...conspicuous.
Or maybe Kelce was thumbing his nose at Bills fans...
Nah, we know it was for Taylor. And Twitter loved it.
That collective "awwwww" you just heard was Taylor Swift fans reacting to Travis Kelce's heart sign
There's something terribly sweet about the public side of Kelce and Swift's relationship, whether it's watching her run to him backstage after her concert or him sending her a heart after scoring.
Kelce led the Chiefs with three catches for 66 yards in the first half. He also had the only touchdown for KC as they went into the break trailing 17-13.
Kelce is one of the few Chiefs who aren't playing their first road playoff game on Sunday. He was around in the 2015 playoffs when Kansas City went on the road twice to face the Texans and then the Patriots. Since then, they've only played postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium and neutral sites for the Super Bowl.
Even though Kelce isn't in his home stadium, he's got his girl there.