Travis Kelce reacts to terrible refs in Chiefs-Packers
The Kansas City Chiefs were on the wrong end of some terrible calls on Sunday Night Football but Travis Kelce is putting the blame for the loss somewhere else.
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their third matchup in five games on Sunday Night Football. So frustration is as high as its been all season.
The ending of the game was marred by some truly terrible reffing decisions, including an inexplicable no-call on blatant pass interference that would have set the Chiefs up with a chance to tie things up in the final minute.
However, tight end Travis Kelce didn't take the bait when asked about that moment.
Travis Kelce puts blame for loss to Packers on Chiefs not refs
"I ain't gonna blame this on anybody but ourselves," Kelce said.
That's the answer the Chiefs should hope for from a team leader like Kelce. Complaining about the refs is for coaches and fans. The players themselves need to be introspective to understand why they were in a position to lose because a flag didn't go their way.
The Chiefs haven't looked totally right for most of the season, despite their 6-1 start. Now after dropping to 8-4, Andy Reid and company need to figure out how to get things right before the No. 1 seed in the AFC slips away completely.
Here's Kansas City's schedule the rest of the way:
- Dec. 10 vs. Bills
- Dec. 17 at Patriots
- Dec. 25 vs. Raiders
- Dec. 31 vs. Bengals
- Jan. 7 at Chargers
The good news is the Chiefs' final five opponents are all .500 or worse coming out of Week 13. At te same time, the Packers only just clawed back to .500, so it's not like KC couldn't lose any of those games if their offense can't hit their stride and their defense can't get healthy.
The Chiefs fell to fourth in the AFC standings with the loss but they can make up ground on the Dolphins, Ravens and Jaguars if they buckle down and fix the issues that plagued them in Green Bay.