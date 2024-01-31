Travis Kelce won’t be making Taylor Swift-related pitstop amid Super Bowl preparation
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 58 after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game. This will be the fourth time in the past five years that the Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy. One person who will be attending the Super Bowl is pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Despite having a concert in Tokyo, Japan, the day prior.
This Sunday, Feb. 4, Swift will be in attendance for the 2024 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Kelce will not be in attendance to watch Swift potentially take home six awards, according to TMZ. That's because Kelce and the Chiefs are expected to arrive in Las Vegas, Nev., this upcoming weekend to prepare for the Super Bowl.
Travis Kelce won't attend 2024 Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift due to Super Bowl preparations
For NFL fans, preparing for the Super Bowl is a priority for all teams competing.
For the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City's opponents, they won't be staying near the Las Vegas strip. Specifically, they will be staying at Lake Las Vegas, which is 25 miles away from the Las Vegas strip. However, for practice, the Chiefs will be practicing at the Raiders' facility. That is awkward, considering the Raiders are the Chiefs' rivals in the AFC West. But those are the rules, especially when an AFC team hosts the Super Bowl.
In the AFC Championship Game, Kelce had a huge showing against one of the top defenses in the NFL the Ravens. Kelce caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. In the process, Kelce broke the all-time receptions record in playoff history with 156, which was originally set by 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who recorded 152.
Swift is set to perform in Tokyo, Japan, from Wednesday, Feb. 7, until Saturday, Feb. 10, as part of her international tour. Despite being in Japan, the time difference will work in the pop singer's favor, and she will be able to make it to Las Vegas on Sunday to watch Kelce potentially win his third Super Bowl ring.
For Swift fans who were looking forward to the singer and Kelce walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, that won't be happening due to the Chiefs star practicing for Super Bowl 58.