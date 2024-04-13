Travis Kelce wouldn’t even stop the Super Bowl party to receive his diploma
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chugged a beer while receiving his University of Cincinnati degree during a live episode of the New Heights podcast.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are on top of the NFL world for the third time in the past five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl 58. Tight end Travis Kelce has been on each of those Chiefs teams and will now look to significantly contribute to the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Until the start of optional team activities (OTAs) and training camp, Kelce is living it up. Whether it's going on vacation with girlfriend Taylor Swift or attending Cleveland Cavaliers games. This past week, Kelce brought the party to his alma mater -- Cincinnati.
This week, Travis and older brother Jason, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center who recently retired this offseason, returned to the University of Cincinnati to host their popular New Heights podcast. Sitting in the center of Fifth Third Arena, the Kelces recorded a live podcast episode to help raise money for Cincinnati's Name Image and Likeness (NIL) fund.
During the recording, the University of Cincinnati surprised the Kelces by holding a surprise "graduation ceremony." The two NFL stars never physically picked up their diplomas, but the university changed that, as president Neville Pinto presented them with their degrees. Travis, in his cap and gown, downed a beer in celebration.
Travis Kelce downs beer while celebrating 'graduation' from Cincinnati
It truly is fitting that Kelce would celebrate with the song he quotes frequently at the podium during Chiefs' championship ceremonies, "Fight for Your Right" by The Beastie Boys.
Jason did provide clarity to those who thought it was a legitimate graduation ceremony, saying that it was a live podcast episode to raise money for Cincinnati's NIL. Jason also said that the ceremony was done as a joke for the two never picking up their degrees.
The Kelces both attended Cincinnati together from 2008 until 2011, when Jason was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
What an offseason it has been for Travis. Soon enough it will be time for him to report to training camp to ensure the Chiefs once again stand at the podium to accept their fourth Lombardi Trophy in six years.