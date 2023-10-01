Tre'Davious White injury update: Bills All-Pro throws helmet in frustration before being carted off
Buffalo Bills DB Tre'Davious White suffered what appears to be an ankle injury, but initially looked much worse.
By Mark Powell
Based on Tre'Davious White's initial reaction, it appeared the former Buffalo Bills All-Pro defensive back suffered a severe knee injury. While that could still be the case, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested otherwise, saying White suffered an ankle issue instead.
White has made two All-Pro teams with the Bills, with the most recent honor coming in 2020. His storied career has taken a backseat to major injury issues of late, though, as he played only six games in 2021 and three games in 2022. When healthy, White can be one of the best players at his position in football. Sadly, that just hasn't been the case the last few seasons.
In the aftermath of his most recent non-contact injury against the Miami Dolphins, White appeared to fear the worst, as he threw his helmet in frustration.
Tre'Davious White injury update: How long will Bills star be out?
UPDATE: The Bills announced an update on White's injury:
"Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White left the Bills' Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins midway through the third quarter with a non-contact Achilles injury. The team later announced he has been ruled out for the rest of the game."
White will definitely miss the rest of this Week 4 contest against the Dolphins, which Miami seems on pace to win. With the victory, Buffalo takes its place among the AFC's elite. If White suffered another severe knee injury, it's likely he'll miss the majority of the season due to his injury history. If it's a high-ankle sprain, or something of that equivalence, he could come back in a few weeks.
However, it's far too soon to play the guessing game with White's ailment given his complicated injury history.
Tre'Davious White injury history
White suffered an ACL tear in 2021 which cost him the majority of that season. Thankfully, if Rapoport's update is correct, it appears White avoided a similar fate this time around. However, Buffalo considers White's injury an achilles issue.