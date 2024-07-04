Trent Grisham's beer-league effort ruins Yankees fans Fourth of July
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham isn't doing himself any favors. Grisham's metrics suggest he is one of the better defensive center fielders in the American League. Yet, moments like he showed on Thursday tell fans the opposite.
On the Fourth of July, not only did the Yankees lose the National Anthem standoff, but they fell on the diamond to the Cincinnati Reds. New York lost 8-4 to the Reds, and showed a surprising lack of effort in the top of the eighth inning as Grisham lazily chased a ground ball to center field.
Grisham's been a talking point for the Yankees far too often for someone expected to be a fourth outfielder on a contending team. Grisham did respond well to the 'we want Soto' chants from Bronx faithful during the star outfielder's absence in mid-June. Grisham quickly quieted those jeers, hitting a home run in the process. That was the right way to handle such a situation.
Trent Grisham isn't good enough to show this complete lack of effort
Yet, if Grisham hopes to avoid becoming this year's Aaron Hicks, he ought to improve around the margins. Yes, folks might not notice if you jog out a ground ball in San Diego, but they damn well will in New York. It doesn't matter if the Yankees are down by one run, or four. It could be the first inning, or the eighth. Fans will always notice. That's the blessing and curse of playing in the media capital of the world.
Grisham's struggles to adjust to a new role go back to mid-April, when Aaron Boone made a point to discuss his situation with the media.
“He has been a guy that’s played every day, but that’s obviously not the situation [here] and you gotta make the most of it,” Boone said at the time. “I think from an attitude standpoint and a work standpoint, it’s been excellent. Just because you haven’t done it before doesn’t mean you can’t thrive in that role either. That’s the expectation."
And how is that going for him? It's tough not playing everyday, but Grisham is slashing .157/.276/.349. He hasn't accomplished enough this season to earn the right to jog out a ground ball. He's a problem, and it's why the Yankees ought to consider acquiring outside help.