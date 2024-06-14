Trevor Lawrence contract could screw over another NFC contender besides Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joined Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in historic company with a record-tying contract extension. Yes, that alone is news. But the fallout could have monumental ramifications on other teams around the league, primarily two NFC contenders.
Lawrence's freshly inked pact has diverted much of the attention to the Dallas Cowboys and signal-caller Dak Prescott amid their contractual standoff, and understandably so. However, "America's Team" isn't the only franchise in the conference that has yet to resolve the long-term status of their franchise passer this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love still haven't found common ground on a deal. While the latter believes an agreement between the two sides is on the horizon, Lawrence and the Jags may have complicated matters.
Trevor Lawrence's contract extension could screw over the Packers in addition to the Cowboys
Lawrence received a massive market-setting payday after an up-and-down third season. Meanwhile, Love guided the youngest roster in the NFL to the NFC Divisional Round in his first year as a full-time starter in the pros. Not to mention, the Packers gunslinger outpaced the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick in several notable statistical passing metrics.
Love threw 11 more touchdowns (32) and three fewer interceptions (11) than Lawrence despite only attempting 15 more passes. Moreover, the former posted higher passer and quarterback ratings than the latter.
If we're basing it strictly off their respective 2023 campaigns, Love is well within his right to ask the Packers to surpass Lawrence's contract details. So, did Green Bay cost themselves more money by waiting until after Jacksonville made their move?
Ultimately, it is difficult to say definitively that Lawrence's deal will impact ongoing negotiations between Love and the Packers. Nonetheless, it assuredly won't help the situation. Hopefully, for the sake of Cheeseheads everywhere, Green Bay can put an end to the drama sooner than later.