Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars bungle franchise QB with lack of cart
Trevor Lawrence looked furious and frustrated after injuring his leg on Monday Night Football. And the Jaguars didn't even give him a cart.
Trevor Lawrence barely being able to walk off the field with assistance from trainers is the last thing Jaguars fans wanted to watch on Monday Night Football.
The Jacksonville quarterback was tackled by the Bengals in the fourth quarter of a tie game and immediately reacted with major frustration.
Lawrence pounded the turf, threw his helmet off and had to be helped off the field. It did not look good at all.
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB heads to locker room
The only hopeful part of Lawrence's injury is that he didn't require the use of a cart to go back to the locker room, though you have to wonder why one wasn't provided one considering how gingerly he was walking with the assistant of two trainers.
His reaction to the injury was telling though. He looked like a quarterback who knows their night is likely done...with even more time missed certainly on the table.
The Jaguars officially labeled Lawrence as questionable with the injury while x-rays were being performed.
Lawrence's backup, CJ Beathard came into the game with just over two minutes to play and promptly fumbled, though the Jaguars managed to recover the ball. Trailing 31-28, it was yet another sign of how serious a long-term injury to Lawrence would be for Jacksonville.
Lawrence was 22-of-29 for 258 yards and two touchdowns when he left the game.
Jake Browning, who has himself taken over for the injured Joe Burrow, was 32-for-27 for 354 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals won 34-21 in overtime.
UPDATE:
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the initial diagnosis for Lawrence is an ankle sprain.
That means he avoided a fracture. However, he'll undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine how severe the sprain is and how long he'll be out.