Trey Lance’s 49ers ‘intel’ clearly didn’t help the Cowboys
All the Cowboys preparation tactics ahead of the 49ers game failed miserably.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys had a huge game ahead of them in Week 5, as they took on the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas is looking to prove they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the NFC by defeating the team that eliminated them from the playoffs the past two seasons. This offseason they did bring in a player from the 49ers, and that was quarterback and former 2021 third-overall pick in the NFL Draft, Trey Lance.
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Lance was asked about whether he is giving the Cowboys some intel on his former team. While Lance said he's doing all he can to help the team, he said that the Cowboys have self-scouted the 49ers over the years.
"I’m doing everything I can to help," said Lance, h/t Sports Illustrated. "But at the same time, these guys have done a lot of prep on the Niners with those big games the last two years, so they know a lot about the offense. I’m here now, so I’m doing everything I can to try to help."
Trey Lance's strategy to help Cowboys backfires vs. 49ers
Let's be honest here, there's probably not much Lance could have done. The 49ers are perhaps the most well-rounded team in the NFL -- a dominant defense and an offense with electric pieces like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. They may be the favorites to make the Super Bowl right now. But the Cowboys are in win-now mode and have to prove that they are a serious contender.
Speaking of the Cowboys, how did they prepare besides Lance giving them some insight on his former team? Well, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said during NFL Plus' "The Insiders" that head coach Mike McCarthy had the team self-scout themselves as much as the 49ers this week.
"I'm told coach Mike McCarthy tried to narrow his players' focus all week, encouraging them to watch as much film on themselves as they do on San Francisco and 'stay on top of who we are,'" said Pelissero. "Cowboys focus defensively, of course, is stopping the McCaffrey machine. [Defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn is going to make some coverage adjustments to deal with all of those motions that [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan uses to get guys open in the passing game."
Every strategy the Cowboys used to prepare for the 49ers didn't work out. The Cowboys trailed 21-7 at halftime, with Kittle scoring two touchdowns, and McCaffrey reaching the end zone for the 14th consecutive game.
Not a great night for the Cowboys.