Yeah, Trey Lance is exactly who we thought he was at Cowboys camp
By Jake Beckman
Earlier this month, there was a training camp battle for the Dallas Cowboys’ QB2. It was a head-to-head between the incumbent, Cooper Rush, and the challenger, Trey Lance. Less than a week in, it sure looks like that battle might be over.
To be fair, looking like it’s over and actually being over are completely different things, and we don’t know what we don’t know. This is based purely on 10 to 15-second videos on Twitter, and those videos show that Trey Lance is channeling his inner "College Football 25" by throwing really, really terrible interceptions.
Trey Lance is doing his best to lose the battle for the Cowboys’ QB2
Training camp is the best because there’s hardly ever any bad news that comes out of it. Even if there’s a fight, you can spin it by saying, "It’s no big deal. My guys don’t hate each other. They’re just ready to compete. I can’t wait to watch the first preseason game where they can unleash it."
Then you turn the preseason game on and immediately turn it off after the first drive because you don’t want to admit you’re wrong. The point is, that training camp gives us hope. It gives us hope because nothing can go wrong and every team will win the Super Bowl… unless you’re the Cowboys.
You don’t want to be embarrassed by the videos that come out, and that’s where Cowboys fans are (or at least should be). We’re getting clips of Trey Lance throwing dimes to the defense, which is just delicious.
You can’t spin that. You can’t say, "Oh, well he’s a young QB who’s just learning the offense. He’s going to make mistakes," because he’s going into his third year in the NFL and he’s been bad. That’s just the quarterback that he is. It’s not an anomaly either. Here’s one of him thinking there are only 10 players on defense.
How do you ignore Willie Harvey, the former St. Louis Battlehawk-great and All-UFL linebacker? He’s a force and deserves to at least be acknowledged while reading coverage.
But hey, maybe this isn’t important. Maybe Lance will never see the field, or maybe this is the Cowboy’s future. Dak has had issues with staying healthy, plus he hasn’ received a new deal from the Cowboys. Rush is turning 31 in November, so who knows how much longer he has in the league?
There’s a universe where Lance is the future for Dallas. They can keep trying to develop him into something, but we know what he is and what he will be. We’ve always known. We’ve been right the whole time.