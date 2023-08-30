Why is Trey Lance wearing No. 15?
New Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance is switching to No. 15 but not probably for the reason you think.
By Kristen Wong
Everyone knows who the best No. 15 is in the NFL: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So when Cowboys' Trey Lance announced that he was changing from No. 5 to No. 15, some people couldn't help but question his intentions.
No, he's not trying to copy Mahomes. Cowboys veteran punter Bryan Anger currently wears No. 5, forcing Lance to pick a different number to wear in his new era.
Most likely, Lance is just trying to stick to his original number as much as possible by simply adding a "1" in front.
The ex-49ers quarterback wore No. 5 for all of his two seasons in San Francisco as well as back in college when he played for North Dakota State.
Unfortunately for Lance, picking No. 15 could make a certain Jerry Jones meme go viral.
New year, new number: Trey Lance chooses No. 15 jersey on Cowboys
In two years with the 49ers, Lance played only eight games in total. The 2021 No. 3 overall pick earned himself the QB1 job last year but suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in Week 2. This offseason, Lance was usurped by 2022 rookie Brock Purdy on the depth chart.
In a small sample size, Lance has recorded 797 passing yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions in the red and gold. He joined the Cowboys earlier this month in a trade that sent the 49ers a fourth-rounder, measly pickings compared to the absurd pick haul San Francisco gave up to snag Lance back in 2021.
Even though Lance is donning No. 15 in 2023, no one's expecting him to play like Mahomes. He enters the Cowboys roster as QB3 behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.