Trey Lance quote might motivate the Cowboys to keep him around after all
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys put backup quarterback Trey Lance in the driver's seat for their first preaseason game versus the Los Angeles Rams last week, but Lance failed to deliver. It was the first time the 24-year-old quarterback stepped into live NFL action in over a year, and though the Cowboys only lost by one point, Lance's performance didn't quell the doubts about his quarterbacking that sent him packing from San Francisco.
Lance completed 25 of 44 passes for 188 yards against the Rams, but he didn't throw a touchdown or interception all game. While Lance did contribute in the run game with six rushes for a team-high 44 yards, he was also sacked three times.
To his credit, Lance lamented about his inability to execute in the red zone and expressed determination to correct his mistakes in the team's second preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
After a decisive 27-12 win over the Raiders this weekend, Lance is looking much more like the backup prospect the Cowboys hoped he would be when trading for him.
Trey Lance embraces role with Cowboys in impressive Raiders win
Through the final three quarters of the game, Lance recorded 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards. While that stat line resembles that of his first game, Lance was able to execute in the red zone this time and put his team in improved positions to win the game. Lance passed for one touchdown and ran for another, although it was a defensive touchdown and a 66-yard field goal from kicker Brandon Aubrey that upped the score further for the Cowboys.
Still, Lance's performance was better than that of Cooper Rush, who played the entire first quarter and only managed to complete one of three passes for six yards. With each game, Lance is closing the gap between himself and Rush as he clinches the backup quarterback spot behind starter Dak Prescott.
"I don't know if there's anything specific," Lance said, h/t the Cowboys' official website. "I just tried to take everything one step at a time, but I definitely felt more comfortable. I think that was a big part of it. I'm just gonna try and build on it next week. It feels good to win.
"I love competing with these guys … I'm all about it. The guys are out there competing their butts off every snap, from the O-line to the receivers. I think we had a good offense, defense and special teams day."
Lance also addressed his initial performance against the Rams, affirming that he was more comfortable on the field versus the Raiders.
It seems head coach Mike McCarthy agrees that Lance has improved, a positive sign for the quarterback battling for the backup spot.
“I thought we improved today and it started with Trey,” said McCarthy, h/t ESPN. “He just needs to continue to play, he just needs reps. He needs to play in live games, particularly in the drop-back phase because he’s done a very good job managing everything else. So I thought he clearly took a step today.”
Next up, the Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Chargers, who have lost both of their preseason games so far. If Lance keeps up the solid work, the Cowboys could make it three losses come Saturday.