A Cowboys-Dolphins trade to avoid the worst-case scenario with Tua Tagovailoa
By Kinnu Singh
As the Miami Dolphins head into the 2024 season, there's one concern that continues to linger in the back of everyone's mind. While the Dolphins are one of the few NFL teams fortunate enough to possess a franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa's injury history will continue to threaten his career moving forward.
Tagovailoa has sustained seven injuries since Miami selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The most concerning injuries occurred during the 2022 season, when two separate concussions put Tagovailoa's career and health in jeopardy. Before then, Tagovailoa suffered hip and ankle injuries at Alabama that required surgery. Although Tagovailoa played a full season in 2023, he missed games in each of his first three years. According to DraftSharks, Tagovailoa is considered a "medium risk" for sustaining another injury during the 2024 season.
As the Dolphins plan for their third consecutive NFL playoff appearance, Miami should be prepared for the possibility of Tagovailoa missing time at some point in the season. When Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury last season, the New York Jets found themselves without any feasible backup option. If the worst-case scenario should occur, the Dolphins don't want to find themselves in a similar situation.
As of now, quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson are the most likely options to step in if Tagovailoa is sidelined at any point in the upcoming season. While Lance may be more unproven, he is only 24 years old and could develop into a solid long-term starter.
Although the Dolphins only have $1.8 million in salary cap space, the post-June release designation of cornerback Xavien Howard will provide them with an additional $18.5 million in salary cap space on Saturday.
Could the Cowboys trade Trey Lance to the Dolphins?
There's one potential backup quarterback who could offer the upside the Dolphins are looking for at a low cost: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.
The trade could work out well for all parties involved. Lance would have a better chance of starting in Miami than in Dallas. Under the tutelage of head coach Mike McDaniel, perhaps Lance could develop into the quarterback that he was expected to be. Meanwhile, the Cowboys could use the additional salary cap space for upcoming contract extensions.
The Cowboys declined the fifth-year option on Lance's contract, which means that the 2024 season will be the last year on his current deal. If the Cowboys want to get something in return for Lance, they would need to move him before the trade deadline.
Last August, the Cowboys acquired Lance from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 fourth-round pick. While receiving a fifth-round and seventh-round pick may seem to be a downgrade, Lance is less valuable simply because he only has one year left on his rookie contract. Historically, players on expiring contracts usually fetch less value than expected.
Dolphins may have a leg up in trade for Trey Lance
FanSided's Mark Powell outlined a potential trade that would send Lance to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round pick and a future seventh-round pick, but Miami could come closer to matching the original fourth-round pick Dallas gave up for Lance since they currently possess an additional 2025 fifth-round pick from the Bradley Chubb trade with the Denver Broncos.
While a fifth- and seventh-round pick may not seem like much, those picks can prove to be vital. After all, the Cowboys may have missed out on a replacement for running back Tony Pollard by trading for Lance in the first place. With such a top-heavy roster, Dallas could use as many draft picks as possible to round out their roster with depth players on rookie deals.
Lance never developed into the franchise quarterback the 49ers hoped he would be when they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. By 2023, they were ready to cut their losses, especially after they struck gold by selecting quarterback Brock Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 49ers didn't need Lance, and trading the former first-round pick offered more value than keeping Lance in the 49ers locker room. With that fourth-round pick from Dallas, the 49ers drafted safety Malik Mustapha.
Fortunately, Dallas didn't need to rely on Lance since starting quarterback Dak Prescott remained healthy and put together a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2023. Trading Lance would provide the Cowboys with some value for the developmental quarterback before he leaves in free agency next offseason.