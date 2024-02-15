Trey Wingo: 'The only team that can beat the Chiefs is the Chiefs'
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs. Before the game, Trey Wingo offers prescient insight on what makes Kansas City a special team.
The Kansas City Chiefs toppled the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in a thrilling Super Bowl LVIII. Patrick Mahomes was once again the story. He captained the Chiefs' game-winning drive in overtime, patiently picking apart the Niners' defense en route to his third SB MVP award.
For Kansas City, it's one step closer to history. For San Francisco, it's heartbreak of the most acute nature. This was the Niners' chance for revenge — their chance to join the history books. Instead, Kyle Shanahan is once again back to the drawing board. We have already seen San Francisco fire their defensive coordinator.
Before the game, Pro Football Network's Chief NFL Analyst, Trey Wingo, spoke to FanSided's Sterling Holmes for 'Stacking the Box.' He offered his thoughts on both teams, providing insight that ended up being strikingly prescient.
Trey Wingo on the Chiefs' formidability and the Niners' mounting pressure
The standout moment from Wingo's interview is a relatively simple but profound statement. He was right before SB LVIII, but afterward, it only rings more true.
"I think there's more pressure on Kyle Shanahan than any one person in this game."
He was right, and he still is. Once again, Shanahan's offensive genius guided the Niners to a successful regular season and a deep playoff run. Once again, Shanahan held the lead in football's biggest game. And, once again, he watched that lead evaporate due to self-inflicted wounds.
No gaffe stands out more than Shanahan's decision to receive in the overtime period. The Niners won the coin toss and decided to hand Kansas City a chance to win on the second possession of OT. He justified that decision after the game, saying the Niners wanted the ball third. But, it's clear San Francisco was never getting the ball back. As the opponent, it's never wise to place your fate in Patrick Mahomes' hands.
Wingo spoke glowingly of Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo. More brilliant, however, was the Bill Belichick anecdote. It applies to the Chiefs and their razor-sharp execution, but it also applies to the Niners, who willfully shot themselves in the foot.
"Bill Belichick has a mantra — more games are lost than won. And he preaches that to his team. So let's not beat ourselves."
Kansas City was able to heed that advice. The Chiefs, who lost several regular season games due to poor execution, have been borderline perfect front-to-back in the playoffs. Spags' ability to adjust his defensive game plan on the fly is a huge reason why. So is Mahomes' titanic superstardom. The Chiefs' QB is better in the playoffs than in the regular season, as Wingo helpfully points out.
In the end, Kansas City only has one true enemy.
"The only team that can beat the Chiefs is the Chiefs. When the Chiefs play clean, they win."
Mahomes tossed an interception early in the third quarter on Sunday, but he was otherwise rock-solid — especially in the fourth quarter and overtime period. Mahomes rose to the occasion, and the Chiefs' defense managed to figure out Brock Purdy in the process. Wingo was quick to heap praise on Spagnuolo.
"I think he's been masterful."
Wingo specifically cited the Bills game, when Kansas City was able to shut the water off on Josh Allen in the second half. He also points to the Ravens game, in which the Chiefs held the two-time MVP's offense to 10 total points.
It's easy enough to analyze past games, but Wingo deserves credit for expertly predicting a number of key storylines from Super Bowl LVIII without necessarily even meaning to do so. He nailed the concerns about Shanahan and San Francisco's wobbly defense. He nailed Spags' ability to rise to the occasion and the Chiefs' ability to limit back-breaking mistakes. And, ultimately, he was dead on about his overarching point — the only team Kansas City has to worry about is the Chiefs.