Treylon Burks transported to hospital after scary injury against Steelers
Titans receiver Treylon Burks took a hard fall in Week 9's game against the Steelers and was taken to the hospital.
By Kristen Wong
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks appeared to suffer a scary injury at the end of Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On a fourth down in the final minutes of the game, Burks ran down the left sidelines trying to haul in a deep shot from quarterback Will Levis to sustain the drive. Burks leaped and caught the pass in the air but landed hard on his backside and slammed his head on the turf, losing control of the ball.
The fall didn't appear that severe, but Burks immediately crumpled to the side with his head down and his body still.
After a few minutes, Burks was helped onto the cart, and viewers were relieved to see Burks give a thumbs-up while leaving the field.
Burks reportedly has full movement in all his extremities and is being treated at a local hospital.
After Burks' was carted off the field, the Titans and Steelers game played on as usual. Tennessee lost the ball on that drive but got another chance to muster a comeback victory in the final minute. Will Levis and the Titans offense ultimately came up short as Levis threw a pick to end the game, 20-16.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Treylon Burks. More details on Burks' injury to come.