Trick Williams releases Pete Dunne diss track after attack at NXT No Mercy
Former NXT Champion Trick Williams wasn't in the main event of WWE NXT No Mercy on Sunday night, at least not in a way wherein he would be vying for Ethan Page's belt. Instead, he was the special guest referee for Page's match against TNA star Joe Hendry.
As is always the case when it comes to a special guest referee match, there were some shenanigans as Page went on to defeat Hendry to retain his title. However, Williams got the most involved in a way that he almost surely would've preferred not to when he and a longtime foe were face-to-face again after the match -- and it didn't turn out well for Williams.
Following Page's victory, Pete Dunne returned to NXT at the Premium Live Event, pulling Williams out of the ring and unloading on him after their high-profile match just a month ago. Dunne hit Williams with the Bitter End on the floor and was left standing over his rival as the show went off of the air.
Trick Williams drops diss track aimed at Pete Dunne after No Mercy attack
Less than 24 hours later, Williams made sure to let the world know just how little that was appreciated. He took the way that we learned from Kendrick Lamar and (less so) Drake this summer to make a statement that's heard by all: He made a diss track.
Posting it to social media and all music streaming platforms, Williams completely unloaded on Dunne in the track, title "The Realest" and using the beat from a 50 Cent and Notorious B.I.G. song, firing barbs such as "we the same age but you look 40" while derogatorily referring to Dunne as "Butch" and "Petey" throughout the track. Take a listen for yourself:
The fact that we have a host of NXT talent helping Williams out for the music video to this diss track only adds to it.
Suffice it to say, Dunne reignited this feud at No Mercy but Williams just took it to another level with this, especially with how many people are sure to listen to it. The only thing that would make this better would be for the Bruiserweight, Dunne, to respond in kind with a diss track of his own. However, I think it's safe to say we shouldn't hold our breath for that to be coming down the pipeline any time soon.
And if it does, then we truly are in the best of times.