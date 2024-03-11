Triston Casas extension doesn't sound remotely close for the Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox extended Brayan Bello last week and may soon look to do the same with Triston Casas. However, nothing appears imminent.
By Curt Bishop
After signing right-hander Brayan Bello to a contract extension, the Boston Red Sox may ultimately turn their attention to first baseman and slugger Triston Casas.
Casas has confirmed that the Red Sox have spoken with him about a potential extension. He also has made it clear that he wants to play the rest of his career with the Red Sox.
However, nothing appears imminent. Casas noted that nothing noteworthy has been presented to him. The team hasn't approached him with numerical values and there doesn't appear to be any progress.
Casas also wants to prove himself before any extension is signed.
"I feel like I have a lot of work to do before I feel like I can say I deserve that contract extension to be the long-term first baseman for the Boston Red Sox," said Casas. "So if I don't get that offer, I'm not upset at anybody in the organization. I'm not upset with myself."
Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox not close to extension
It would certainly seem that as of now, Casas and the Red Sox are nowhere close to reaching a contract extension.
Granted, Casas is entering just his second full season in the big leagues, but he put up some very solid numbers in 2023, hitting .263 in 502 plate appearances.
Ultimately, everything will depend on how Casas performs in 2024. Should he take the next step and continue to produce at the plate, there is reason to believe that he could be the next young star the Red Sox approach with an offer for a contract extension.
Casas is a key piece in the Red Sox core of young stars as they try to build for the future. He was a bright spot during last year's difficult season. Boston finished 78-84 and ended up in the cellar of the AL East.