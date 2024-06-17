Triston Casas delivered unbelievable Fathers Day story about dad’s Little League arrest
By Lior Lampert
If there's anything we've learned about Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, he's perfectly comfortable speaking what's on his mind.
Ahead of Game 1 of this year's NBA Finals, Casas (most likely jokingly)predicted the hometown Boston Celtics would get swept by the Dallas Mavericks. On Sunday, he partook in an in-game interview during ESPN's broadcast of the showdown between the Red Sox and New York Yankees. Fittingly, he shared an unbelievable and bizarre Father's Day story about his dad -- getting arrested at one of his Little League games.
Triston Casas delivered an unbelievable Father's Day story about his dad’s Little League arrest
Naturally, Casas wasn't focused on becoming an MLB player when he was six. He said he primarily played baseball at that time to "burn calories" and "get some sun." But one day, he got upset on the bench and didn't want to take the field with his team to play defense.
So what'd his dad do? He took matters into his own hands, dragging his son onto the diamond. Little did they know this would result in someone calling child services and lead to legal trouble.
Casas that his dad would try to "teach [him] the lessons ... in his own special way." So, the latter "came into the dugout" and "kicked" him onto the field "Looney Tunes style." In response, the mother of one of the former's "best friends" contacted child services about the incident.
On national television, Casas revealed that his dad got arrested because of the occurrence. Moreover, he added that he saw his father "go away in the cop car" before facing a one-night jail sentence.
Imagine being a young child and seeing your dad taken by police at your Little League game. That must be traumatizing. However, Casas said his pops taught him a "super valuable lesson" from that moment.
" ... I had a responsibility to my teammates, I had a responsibility to my coaches, to the parents that showed up that day," Casas said. From then, he realized he must "go out there and give his best effort," regardless of the circumstances.
In hindsight, Casas, his dad and all of us can laugh about the strange anecdote. Nonetheless, it illustrates what extremes parents are willing to go to to see their kid(s) succeed. Sometimes, it takes a little tough love. But the Red Sox slugger concludes his tale by expressing adoration and gratitude toward his pop.
"I love my dad to death," Casas stated. "I wouldn't have this opportunity without him."
We wonder how papa Casas feels about this saga being made public in front of a national audience. Regardless, what a wacky way to commemorate the holiday.