Tua Tagovailoa takes scary hit to head on run: Latest injury updates on Dolphins QB
By Scott Rogust
Back in 2022, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered two concussions that resulted in the league altering their protocol. Last year, Tagovailoa took steps to ensure he wouldn't suffer head injuries, such as taking Judo.
But on Thursday night, Tagovailoa suffered yet another scare.
In the third quarter, with the Dolphins trailing 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa ran up the middle of the field to get the first down in the red zone. Tagovailoa lowered his head when about to get tackled by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa would lay down on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, with his arms extended in the air, with medical personnel rushing onto the field to treat the quarterback.
You can see the video of the hit at this link.
Tua Tagoailoa injury updates: Dolphins QB takes horrifying hit to the head in Week 2 vs. Bills
After the Amazon broadcast returned from break, Tagovailoa was spotted walking off the field under his own power, but sporting a noticeable limp. Tagovailoa walked to the locker room with training personnel to get evaluated.
Backup Skylar Thompson entered the game in relief.
Update: Tagovailoa was ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Dolphins with a concussion.
This is the last thing the Dolphins wanted to see. Miami have high expectations heading into the season, which has been the case through all three years of the Mike McDaniel era. The franchise put a lot of trust in Tagovailoa, as they signed him to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Prior to his exit, Tagovailoa recorded 17 completions for 145 yards and a touchdown, while throwing three interceptions on a total of 25 attempts. All three of those interceptions resulted in 17 points scored by the Bills.
To see Tagovailoa suffer yet another concerning head injury in about two years is concerning. Hopefully, everything will be okay with the Dolphins starting quarterback.
UPDATE (11:12 p.m. ET): Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reported at the end of the game that Tagovailoa was awake and alert in the locker room, surrounded by his wife, two children, and brother. Additionally, Tagovailoa has full movement in his extremities.
This story will be updated with additional information once more details are provided.