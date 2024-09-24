Despite recent Tua Tagovailoa update, Dolphins must remain patient with star QB
The Miami Dolphins came into the season with some pretty hefty expectations. With Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa as well as one of the best offensive play callers in football, it was hard to imagine that very many defenses could matchup with them over an entire game.
But it took just a few weeks before the entire Dolphins season was flipped entirely on its' head. Tagovailoa would suffer a very scary concussion, rendering him unconscious on the ground at the conclusion of a play. With one play, Tua would land on the IR and many around the league would urge him to consider retirement considering his history of head injuries.
To this point, it's been made clear that Tua doesn't intend to retire. But that choice may be completely out of his hands, considering what the doctors end up saying on the situation.
A few days after the initial injury, the report emerged that Tua was expected to meet with independent neurologists that could give him a better report and recovery timeline for this season. There is also a chance that these specialists could shut him down for the year or urge him to retire.
But there haven't been any updates on this after a week of waiting.
Tua Tagovailoa set to meet with neurologists this week, but Dolphins must remain patient
NFL insider Adam Schefter recently gave an update on Tua, providing some information why there hasn't been any new updates on his recent head injury.
"Tua was supposed to meet with neurologists last week and the schedules got mixed up.. He feels fine right now and he'll be meeting with them this week," Schefter said on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
Schefter confirms that there was a mix up with the schedules, which is why we haven't been given an expert update on the situation. That update should come at some point during the week after Tua meets with the specialists.
There's a ton of different outcomes that could come from this. Tua could be cleared to play this year, with the doctors not finding anything too crazily out of place.
Either way, we should have an update on the recovery time from his concussion at some point this week. The Dolphins must remain patient with Tua, as this is his third registered concussion in a very short period of time. It doesn't help that Skylar Thompson is dealing with his own injury.
Miami signed Tyler Huntley last week, who could step in if needed.