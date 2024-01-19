Turning the page: Marcus Stroman details how he and Brian Cashman healed old wounds
It's clear that any former bad blood between Marcus Stroman and the Yankees GM is now water under the bridge as the mutual embracing is underway.
The Yankees made the signing of RHP Marcus Stroman official on Wednesday, after agreeing to a two-year $37 million deal. What has been particularly intriguing just days into this signing, though, is the unfolding narrative for the upcoming season—the way in which Stroman has been able to endear himself to the Yankees’ organization and its fanbase.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Stroman detailed how he and Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman were able to heal old wounds.
“It was quick, man, it was quick. We literally laughed about it," Stroman told Yankees' MLB correspondent Bryan Hoch. "He let me know his quick little piece about how it didn’t necessarily come out essentially how he wanted it to. He let me know that I was someone who he thought was always going to be a good competitor. Someone who could handle the lights. Someone who thrived under pressure, and that was the ultimate draw."
The Long Island native and the Yankees reached an agreement on a two-year contract worth $37 million. This addition to the team's rotation, alongside Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes Jr., and currently, Clarke Schmidt, awaits confirmation if the Yankees will pursue another starter before the 2024 season kicks off.
The 32-year-old RHP, a two-time All-Star, showcased a promising performance in 2023 with the Cubs. Impressively, he allowed more than three runs in only two of his initial 16 starts up to June, completing the month with a notable 2.17 ERA. However, his season took a different trajectory in July, leading to an IL placement on Aug. 2 due to right hip inflammation. Despite the setback, he concluded the year with a 3.95 ERA. Over his nine seasons in the majors, the pitcher has maintained a 3.65 ERA, boasting a record of 77-76 with 1,091 strikeouts in 1303.2 innings, resulting in a cumulative WHIP of 1.253.
"To be able to put on the pinstripes, that’s something we all dream about as kids."- Marcus Stroman
Before the acquisition of Stroman, Yankees fans harbored skepticism, fueled by a history of tension between Stroman and the organization. This tension was notably traced back to the Yankees' choice not to sign Stroman during his 2019 free agency period.
However, as the excitement around the signing dissipates, it's evident that both Stroman and the Yankees' fanbase are reshaping this storyline. They are ushering in a fresh chapter characterized by mutual respect and a joint dedication to bringing some hardware back to the Bronx.