Twins 2024 season already a disaster with Royce Lewis injury
Royce Lewis needed just three innings to suffer a new injury.
It didn't take long for the agony and ecstasy of sports to play out for the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day.
Not long after Twins fans got to watch Royce Lewis smash a home run in his first at-bat of the season, they had to watch him limp off the field with an apparent injury.
Baseball giveth.
Baseball taketh away.
I'm going to say it. Pulling up lame like that while running the bases doesn't look good. It's time for Twins fans to start lighting candles and praying to whatever higher power they believe in that Lewis simply strained something.
Royce Lewis injury update: Infielder removed with right quad injury
The Twins announced Lewis is dealing with a right quad injury but they didn't reveal the severity of that injury.
This is a frustrating turn of events considering Lewis' injury history. He missed the 2021 season because of a torn ACL. He made his MLB debut in 2022 and showed real promise before tearing the same ACL again.
It took him another year to get back onto the field. When he did slot into the lineup, he looked like a star. He hit grand slams in consecutive games and added two more before the season was done.
Then, of course, he ended up on the injured list again in September with a hamstring problem. He managed to get back in time for the playoffs and looked like he was ready to take the league by storm.
That's why his 2024 season came with much hype. If he could stay healthy, he could be primed for a breakout campaign. But the "if" attached to staying healthy couldn't even wait three innings to break.
Lewis was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run before he exited.
Now, Minnesota can only hold their breath for good news.