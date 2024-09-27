Twins look even worse for fumbling postseason chances thanks to Marlins stat
By Austin Owens
Over the last month, the Minnesota Twins have seen their postseason chances decline drastically. Entering Friday, the Twins now sit three games behind the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot. At this point, the elimination of the Twins seems inevitable.
Perhaps the most painful part of likely missing the postseason for the Twins is how this late-season collapse has played out. After a pretty tough stretch in their schedule, the Twins had an opportunity to make up some ground in the Wild Card race by beating the Miami Marlins at home. They couldn't do it. As if losing a series to the now 59-100 Marlins wasn't enough, Minnesota had every opportunity to take care of business.
Marlins have awful game, still beat Twins
After the Marlins and Twins split the first two games of this important series for Minnesota, Thursday marked the rubber match. This game provided us with free baseball, going 13 innings with the Marlins taking the series.
The final score of the game was 8-6 which would lead you to believe that both teams had good days at the plate and likely hit a few homeruns. That couldn't be any less true for the Miami Marlins. Even though four extra innings were played, these stats from the Marlins team is truly astonishing.
Striking out a lot, leaving a ton of runners in scoring position and committing multiple errors is a disastrous recipe 99.99 percent of the time. On Thursday, that 0.01% came in clutch for the Miami Marlins. Even though Miami did everything it could to give this game away, the Twins were unable to capitalize on their mistakes.
Minnesota heads into the weekend with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on tap while the Detroit Tigers who they trail in the AL Wild Card race play perhaps the worst team in MLB history, the 39-120 Chicago White Sox.