When was the last time the Minnesota Twins won a playoff series?
It's been over 20 years since the last time the Twins won a playoff series.
Twins fans rejoice! The wait is finally over. The Minnesota Twins have swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card 2-0.
Behind Royce Lewis' two home runs, stellar starting pitching and a shutdown bullpen, the Twins were able to make quick work of the 89-73 Blue Jays.
That begs the question: when was the last time the Twins won a playoff series and felt this kind of joy?
The answer to that question comes over 20 years ago. It was the 2002 AL Division Series against the Oakland Athletics, where the Twins would win the series 3-2. And yes, that's the Athletics team that was made famous in the film "Moneyball."
The 2002 Twins would go on to lose in the next round to the Anaheim Angels, who would go on to win the 2002 World Series.
That season, Minnesota was led by Torii Hunter, Johan Santana and David Ortiz. To put things into perspective, this was well before the prime of these three players, all of which are long out of the big leagues.
Life was much different the last time the Twins won a series in the playoffs. George W. Bush was still the President of the United States. A gallon of gas would cost you less than two dollars.
Now, 21 years later, the same franchise has the opportunity to do something that they haven't done since 1991: win a World Series. And they have the fire power to do so.
The pitching staff has the ability to shut down opposing offenses while their offense is capable of sparking a win as well. The rest of the postseason should be very fun for Twins fans as well as their players and staff. Let's see how far they can go.