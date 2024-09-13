Twins release minor league prospect for tipping pitches to opponents
By Scott Rogust
In MLB history, there have been various scandals that sent shockwaves throughout the world, such as the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal during the 2017 season, and the Chicago Black Sox game-fixing scandal back in 1919. Minor league baseball had a scandal of their own.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins released minor league catcher Derek Bender on Thursday for giving the incoming pitches to opposing hitters on the Lakeland Flying Tigers in at-bats during a Low-A affiliate game. Bender told the opposing hitters what pitches starter Ross Dunn was about to throw.
As if this story wasn't crazy enough, Bender did this during a game that eliminated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels from playoff contention. Lakeland defeated Fort Myers 6-0 to win the Florida State League West division title.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Twins minor league catcher Derek Bender released for telling opposing hitters incoming pitches
According to Passan, Fort Myers coaches were informed by Lakeland coaches about Bender tipping pitches. Passan stresses that there was "no indications of wrongdoing from the Flying Tigers" over Bender's actions.
You may be asking, why would Bender help out his opponents? More importantly, why in such a pivotal game? Well, according to Passan, Bender told players that he told his teammates "he wanted the season to be over."
Bender is a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Twins out of Coastal Carolina. The catcher played just 19 games in his minor league career, all this season. Bender recorded a .200 batting average, a .273 on-base percentage, a .333 slugging percentage, two home runs, six runs, eight RBI, and 12 hits in 60 at-bats.
In case you thought you heard it all in the world of baseball, there is now a new story that will cause jaws to drop. In this case, a player helping his opponent eliminate his team from playoff contention.