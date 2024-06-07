Twins-Yankees restart time: Rain delay updates from Yankee Stadium
The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees made it through five innings before weather put a stop to things.
Thursday's game entered a rain delay just after 9:00 p.m. ET with the Yankees leading 8-5. The tarp came out and the wait began.
When will the game resume? We're keeping track of updates from the Yankees.
Twins-Yankees rain delay updates: No restart time indicated
This post will be updated as more information is provided by the Yankees.
10:00 p.m. ET: Who needs an announcement? The game is going with Alex Verdugo replacing Juan Soto.
9:55 p.m. ET: The tarp has come off! The Yankees have not given an official start time, but the game should be on soon.
9:20 p.m. ET: The rain delay started just before the sixth inning could get going with Christian Vazquez due up at the plate for the Twins and Ian Hamilton on the mound for the Yankees.
Carlos Correa opened the scoring in the first inning for Minnesota but Trent Grisham responded in the second with a two-run shot.
The third was fruitful for both teams as Christian Vazquez homered then the Yankees drive in three runs to take a 5-2 lead. A throwing error tacked on another run for NY in the fourth before Giancarlo Stanton drove home Aaron Judge.
The Twins cut into the lead in the fifth with three runs to make it 7-5. Grisham again came through with a sac fly to bring in Austin Wells.
Neither starting pitcher had a good time. Pablo Lopez left the game with seven earned runs allowed on just four hits because he walked six Yankees. Marcus Stroman went 4.2 innings with five earned runs allowed.
A win for New York would lock in the series sweep after taking Wednesday's game 9-5 and Tuesday's 5-1. The Yankees entered the night on a seven-game winning streak and the best record in baseball.