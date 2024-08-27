Two ACC teams that benefit the most from Florida State's shocking loss to Georgia Tech
The college football world was rocked on Saturday as Georgia Tech pulled off a remarkable 24-21 upset over No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. This unexpected result has not only dealt a significant blow to the Seminoles' playoff aspirations but has also dramatically altered the ACC championship race, with Virginia Tech and NC State emerging as potential beneficiaries.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports highlighted how Florida State's loss has created a path for both Virginia Tech and NC State to make serious runs at the ACC title.
With neither team scheduled to face the Seminoles this season, both the Hokies and the Wolfpack could conceivably finish 7-1 in conference play, matching a potential FSU record if the Seminoles were to win out. The key for both teams would be defeating Georgia Tech, giving them the tiebreaker over Florida State.
Virginia Tech and NC State are the big winners of FSU's upset
For Virginia Tech, this opportunity comes at an ideal time. The Hokies face a relatively manageable ACC schedule, though it has become more challenging following Georgia Tech's upset. Key matchups include a road game against Miami and a home contest versus Clemson. While a November trip to Syracuse could prove as a potential stumbling block, the overall picture for Brent Pry's team looks promising.
NC State, ranked 24th in the preseason polls, also finds itself in an enviable position. The Wolfpack were already considered dark horse contenders in the ACC, and Florida State's early stumble only enhances their chances. With a solid returning core and the momentum from last season's strong finish, NC State could capitalize on this shifting landscape to make a serious push for the conference title.
Where does Florida State go from here?
For Florida State, the loss to Georgia Tech is a sobering reality check that exposes the challenges of rebuilding through the transfer portal. The Seminoles, coming off an undefeated regular season in 2023, had hoped to replicate their success by bringing in 17 transfers, including high-profile additions like quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State. However, the lack of cohesion was evident throughout the game against Georgia Tech.
Uiagalelei's debut was mixed at best, completing 19-of-27 passes for just 193 yards. The offense struggled to find rhythm, particularly in the first half when they relied heavily on short passes and screen plays. The running game, outside of an initial 58-yard burst on the opening drive, managed only 40 yards on 26 carries for the remainder of the game.
Defensively, Florida State's highly touted line was unexpectedly dominated by Georgia Tech's offensive front. The Yellow Jackets averaged 5.3 yards per carry, with their running backs gaining an impressive 6.4 yards per attempt. The entire FSU defensive line, including Georgia transfer Marvin Jones, combined for a mere 0.5 tackles for loss.
Looking ahead, Florida State's path to the College Football Playoff has become significantly more challenging. While the expanded 12-team format provides some breathing room, the Seminoles now have little margin for error in a competitive ACC. Upcoming games against ranked opponents Clemson, Miami, and Notre Dame, as well as tough matchups with SMU, Florida, and Memphis, suddenly look more daunting.
The loss also raises questions about the sustainability of relying heavily on the transfer portal for immediate success. Last season's top five teams in transfer rankings mostly failed to meet expectations, with Ole Miss being the lone exception to exceed its preseason win total.
Florida State's stumble serves as a caution for programs attempting to quickly rebuild through transfers. It highlights the importance of team chemistry and continuity, qualities that Georgia Tech showcased with their 44th-ranked returning production.
For the rest of the ACC, including Virginia Tech and NC State, Florida State's loss represents a golden opportunity. The conference race is now wide open, with teams like Miami, North Carolina, and even newcomer SMU seeing increased chances of making a run at the title.