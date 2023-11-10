Two new Warriors fan favorites sent down to G-League
Every team has bench players the fans absolutely adore. And Warriors’ rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have already made inroads into the fans' hearts. However, fans may have to wait before they see them on the court again.
The Golden State Warriors have assigned rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, according to the Warriors Public Relations account.
The rookie duo has played sparingly to start the season, with Podziemski playing a total of 43 minutes, averaging 2.5 points per game, and Jackson-Davis clocking in at 55, averaging 4.3 points per game.
The expectation is the pair will play in Santa Cruz’s season opener on Friday, Nov. 10 against the Stockton Kings.
The pair are coming off a strong showing against the Nuggets. Poziemski scored five points on two of three shooting in 11:14 minutes, and Jackson-Davis chipped in eight points on two of three shooting in 18:13 minutes of action. Their performances in a tough road game against the defending champions have Warriors fans excited, with one fan playfully comparing them to another famous California duo.
While the Warriors’ assignment of Podziemski and Jackson-Davis to the G-League will prevent them from suiting up on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it will afford them valuable game reps in the G-League, and the Warriors maintain the ability to recall them at any moment.
The move also lines up nicely with the two teams’ upcoming schedules. The Warriors kick off a six-game home stand between Friday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 20, and the Santa Cruz Warriors’ opening three games are all at home between Nov. 10 and 17,
Bradin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis should be back with the Warriors soon
Podziemski was the Warriors’ first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft but has struggled to find minutes behind the Warriors’ Hall of Fame trio of guards. While he has shown flashes, he isn’t quite ready to challenge Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and Klay Thompson for minutes. Podziemski also played collegiately at Santa Clara, a 30-mile drive from Santa Cruz.
The Washington Wizards selected Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th pick of the 2023 draft before trading him to the Warriors for cash. Jackson-Davis has found more court time than Podziemski, but many of those minutes have come in blowouts and games where Draymond Green was absent. With Green back in the fold, the Warriors won’t have many opportunities for Jackson-Davis to play meaningful minutes.
The Warriors haven’t revealed their plans for Podziemski and Jackson-Davis, but they will likely continue to split time in the G-League, especially during home stands, as Santa Cruz is only an hour and a half from San Francisco. Podziemski and Jackson-Davis have quickly become fan favorites for their energy and potential. While their assignment to the G-League may rob them of a few NBA minutes in the short term, it’ll set them up for success as the season unfolds.