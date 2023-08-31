Ty Montgomery deserves better from Patriots than ongoing roster questions
Former Packers running back Ty Montgomery appears to be in a confusing limbo between the Patriots' practice squad and active roster.
By Kristen Wong
The Patriots' final round of roster cuts had some head-turning surprises in store, including the apparent release of running back Ty Montgomery.
After the Tuesday afternoon deadline, it appeared as though Montgomery -- along with Kevin Harris -- were cut from the roster. Less than one day later, Montgomery and Harris were spotted practicing with New England, which suggested that the Pats had re-signed both backs to the practice squad.
But after practice on Wednesday, Montgomery was asked whether he was on the active roster or practice squad, and he said he genuinely didn't know.
Why couldn't New England give him a straight answer? What exactly is his status right now?
Montgomery, a 2015 third-round pick, spent the first three and a half years of his career on the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 849 yards and seven touchdowns and adding another 827 yards in the air. He's not getting any younger at 29 years old, but the least he deserves is clarity from the Patriots regarding where he stands in the franchise.
Ex-Packers running back Ty Montgomery is not thriving in New England
Montgomery spent shorts stints with the Ravens, Jets, and Saints before joining the Patriots in 2022, where he played just seven special teams snaps.
The arrival of Ezekiel Elliott in New England threatened to push Montgomery outside the roster bubble and, for at least the time being, it seems like he's off the active roster.
Though deadline day has come and gone, there is still hope for Montgomery to break into the roster. Currently, the Pats are only carrying two running backs per their updated depth chart: Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott. That suggests New England will promote either Montgomery, Kevin Harris, or J.J. Taylor from the practice squad, or maybe even pick up another free agent acquisition.
Montgomery's confusing situation should be cleared up by Week 1 at the latest, but still, it's not cool for a franchise to keep a player hanging.