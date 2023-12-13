Ty Thompson transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for former 4-star QB
Ty Thompson is tired of being a backup, as illustrated by his recent entry into the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
After having backed up Bo Nix the last two years, Ty Thompson thought it was his time to shine in Eugene. But with former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel coming in to succeed Nix, Thompson, he gone ... eventually, and into the transfer portal Thompson went! It took a few days, but he did finally put his name into the transfer portal, almost certainly looking for some playing time.
Thompson might hail from Arizona, but both the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats look to be set at quarterback as they make their transition into the Big 12. Noah Fifita is doing great things for short kings everywhere over in Tucson. While ASU seems like a good fit on paper due to Thompson's previous connection with Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils already have Jaden Rashada.
So with that in mind, we have to ask ourselves the very curious question, where could Thompson go? It has been years since he regularly played. Although he went to a great Power Five team in Oregon, he has been more of an idea backing up Nix, and Anthony Brown before that, than being a college quarterback. He may want a change of scenery, but preferably an opportunity to start and play, too.
Here are five potential landing spots for Thompson in the transfer portal that do make some sense.
5 potential transfer destinations for former Oregon QB Ty Thompson
5. Oregon State Beavers could be a landing spot for this Oregon defector
It would be an interesting way of turning heel, potentially the anti-DJ Uiagalelei, if you will. With Uiagalelei hitting the transfer portal, as well as his promising backup Aidan Chiles, there will be opportunities to play and start right away at Oregon State. Although the Beavers appear to be losing their Power Five designation once it becomes the Power Four, this is still a dam good football team.
I may not have loved the Trent Bray promotion from within, but he is an Oregon State alum, and the Beavers probably knew in their hearts that Jonathan Smith was going to leave for a better gig this offseason. He did by taking the cash from Michigan State, as the Spartans look to rebuild out of the ashes of the Mel Tucker scandal. So where does Thompson fit into all of this? He would fill a need.
Oregon State and Washington State will be semi-national independents next year. They will face each other, as well as seven schools out of the Mountain West to fill out their schedule. Since Oregon State was a top-25 team throughout this season, the Beavers should still have a dam good roster under Bray for at least a year. Desperate times call for desperate measures if you're the Beavers of Corvallis.
While this is a fit, there are better options for both than seeing Thompson flip in The Strife Aquatic.