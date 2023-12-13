Ty Thompson transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for former 4-star QB
Ty Thompson is tired of being a backup, as illustrated by his recent entry into the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
4. Houston Cougars need some juice under new head coach Willie Fritz
I don't know if the Houston Cougars are on the prowl in the transfer portal looking for a quarterback, but Willie Fritz didn't leave Tulane just for a bump in pay. Then again, maybe he did, but that's not the point... Fritz taking over for an ineffective Dana Holgorsen at U of H could help the Cougars climb up the new Big 12 standings, especially with eight new league members coming in over two seasons.
No matter what conference they played in, Houston has a rich history of letting its quarterbacks sling it. From Andre Ware and David Klingler in the old Run and Shoot, to guys like Case Keenum and D'Eriq King running something a bit more modern, you can certainly throw for a ton of yards at U of H. Given that the Big 12's two biggest brands are leaving in Oklahoma and Texas, it is Houston's time to shine!
I don't know if Houston can do better than Thompson, or if Thompson can really do better than Houston. Regardless, this is a pairing that could conceivably happen. Houston may be further east of Thompson's native Arizona, but playing in the same league that features his home state's two Power Four programs could be a huge factor in maybe getting him. There are a lot of moving pieces here...
We have not really adjusted to Houston being a Power Five team just yet, but that could be changing.