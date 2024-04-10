Tyler O’Neill gives Red Sox fan a bad souvenir insurance may not cover
Tyler O'Neill crushed a home run, and a windshield, in his first at-bat at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox.
By Jake Kleiner
On Tuesday in Boston, Tyler O'Neill made a powerful statement in his Fenway Park debut as a Red Sox player. The team's new outfielder kicked off their home opener with a bang, hitting a home run in the first inning that seemed like it would stay airborne until Thursday. Unfortunately, the ball ended its flight by smashing into a fan's windshield. However, given O'Neill's impressive start to the 2024 season, even the fan with the damaged car might find it hard to hold a grudge.
Batting third for Boston on Tuesday, O'Neill obliterated an 81 mph curveball from Baltimore Orioles' starter Corbin Burnes in the bottom of the first. With two outs and the bases clear, the muscular Red Sox outfielder blasted Burnes' pitch over the Green Monster — and then some — for his leading sixth home run of the season. This 413-foot shot was the longest by O'Neill this season.
It appears that Fenway Park is too small to contain Tyler O'Neill's prowess. Indeed, it might be said that not even the whole of Boston can hold back the Red Sox's new outfielder. O'Neill has quickly become a fan favourite since joining the Red Sox on a one-year, $5.85 million contract during the offseason. He started the season with five home runs during a 10-game road trip for Boston, then immediately continued his streak with his first home run at Fenway Park for the season.
Every one of O'Neill's home runs this season has been a solo home run. He now tops the Boston roster with a .379 batting average and a staggering 1.526 OPS.
On a side note, O’Neill's first-inning home run was the only glimpse of joy Red Sox fans would get yesterday, as the Orioles ended up winning the game 7-1. The Red Sox are currently in second place in the AL East, 2.5 games behind the Yankees and 0.5 games ahead of the Orioles.