Tyler Van Dyke transfer portal rumors: 5 destinations for Miami QB
Tyler Van Dyke is among the big-name college football quarterbacks who has put his name in the transfer portal. Van Dyke, a former 3-star recruit who had a dominant 2021 season as a redshirt freshman with Miami, never recaptured the magic of that one year. Now, he's looking for a new starting job in the Power 5.
Injuries and what appeared to be a case of the yips in 2023 have hampered Van Dyke, but we've seen that he's a talented passer at times in his career. If he lands in the right system with the right opportunity, he could be an obvious upgrade and even a possible game-changer for a team to land in the transfer portal. But what programs would make the most sense?
These five college football programs should be taking a long, hard look at Tyler Van Dyke in the transfer portal.
5. Rutgers could bring Tyler Van Dyke back closer to home in the transfer portal
Though there was plenty of skepticism about the possibility of Greg Schiano being able to replicate his previous success at Rutgers upon his return, he's actually done a pretty phenomenal job. The Scarlet Knights are going bowling this year after a 6-6 season, even if they went a meager 3-6 in Big Ten play.
Anyone who watched Rutgers, though, would tell you that the offense was extremely limited, in large part because Gavin Wimsatt is so limited as a passer. He completed fewer than 50% of his passes this season with just 1,651 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Schiano and Rutgers could look to upgrade to take another step forward in the expanding conference. While Van Dyke has not been perfect, he would undoubtedly be a better passer than the Scarlet Knights have in the program, and would be able to bring him back closer to home as a Connecticut native.