Tyler Van Dyke transfer portal rumors: 5 destinations for Miami QB
2. Is Tyler Van Dyke the Auburn answer at QB in the transfer portal?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a college football program at the FBS level, particularly in the SEC, who is going to be more desperate at quarterback going into the 2024 season than Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. So it's almost customary that a big name in the portal is going to be connected to the possibility of going to the Plains.
Having said that, I'm a bit dubious of the fit of Van Dyke within Freeze's offense. Though it may have been to maximize the limited talent of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford at the position this season, Freeze has often utilized mobility and did so in his first season with Auburn with who he had to work with. That's not exactly a strength of Van Dyke's game.
Even still, beggars can't be choosers and Auburn is going to be closer to beggars this offseason to find an upgrade at QB. Though Van Dyke might not be the ideal fit for Freeze, his ability as a passer still makes him an upgrade.
1. Notre Dame can roll with transfer portal again to land Tyler Van Dyke
There might not be a more logical on-field fit for Tyler Van Dyke than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, especially given what we just saw Marcus Freeman and his program do in the 2023 season.
Notre Dame brought in former Wake Forest star Sam Hartman this past offseason by way of the transfer portal and gave him the keys to the offense. It wasn't a perfect fit for the Irish, but it gave the offense a baseline of competency with some upside at times that wouldn't have otherwise been there. As Hartman exhausts his eligibility and with no obvious immediate replacement, perhaps they go that route again with Van Dyke.
After working to fit Hartman coming from the slow-mesh at Wake, we know that Notre Dame is willing to adapt to its personnel at quarterback, so having that quick-read offense for Van Dyke seems feasible. And most importantly, it might keep the baseline high for Freeman's team.