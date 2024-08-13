Tyreek Hill accuses Noah Lyles of faking illness during Olympics
By Kinnu Singh
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has established himself as the fastest player in the NFL. Along with his top-end speed, Hill's ability to decelerate at the top of his routes and explode out of breaks has made him one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league. The dynamic wideout led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship in 2019. Last season, he helped Miami become the only team to post over 400 offensive yards per game.
While Hill's speed may strike fear in NFL defenses, he pales in comparison to the athletes that competed in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. That hasn't stopped the five-time All-Pro from blasting the views of U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles, who has drawn the ire of many athletes for his controversial comments regarding NFL and NBA players.
During the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Lyles criticized NBA Finals winners for calling themselves "world champions."
"You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head," Lyles said. "World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times, but that ain't the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA."
The comments continued to spark reactions from NBA stars at the Paris Games, where the U.S. men's basketball team defeated France for the gold medal.
Tyreek Hill fires back at Noah Lyles for 'world champion' comments
During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" podcast on Monday, host Kay Adams asked Hill for his opinion on Lyles' belief that Super Bowl champions shouldn't consider themselves world champions. Hill fired back with a controversial take of his own, suggesting that Lyles used illness as an excuse for his third-place finish in the 200-meter race at the Paris Games.
"Noah Lyles can't say nothing after what just happened to him," Hill said. "Then he wants to come out and pretend like he's sick. I feel like that's horse radish. So for him to do that and say that we're not world champions of our sport. C'mon, bruh, just speak on what you know about, and that's track."
Lyles earned gold in the 100-meter race at the Paris Games by stopping the clock at a personal-best 9.78 seconds. After a third-place finish in the 200-meter race, Lyles collapsed and was taken off the track in a wheelchair. He later revealed that he tested positive in the days leading up to the race.
Hill continued his banter with Lyles by suggesting that he could beat the gold medalist in a race.
"I would beat Noah Lyles," Hill said. "I'm not going to beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles."
Hill registered a top speed of 23.24 miles per hour during a kick return in 2016 — approximately four miles per hour slower than Lyles' top speed of 27.09 miles per hour during his gold medal in the 100-meter race. Hill was certainly slowed down by running on turf with a helmet and pads, and he has a background in track. He was a high school All-American and ran a 9.98-second 100-meter dash at the NJCAA championships in 2013.
Regardless, it likely doesn't matter. Hill wouldn't stand much of a chance in a foot race against Lyles. Perhaps both should just stick to their own respective sports.