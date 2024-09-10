Tyreek Hill’s agent calls for Miami PD officers who detained WR to be fired
The biggest story in Week 1 of the NFL season came before the Sunday games even kicked off. Hours before 1 p.m. EST, rumors emerged that Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and detained by Miami police following a traffic stop.
The body cam footage has now been released and it's a bit disturbing to watch.
To be fair, Hill wasn't completely compliant. It doesn't seem as though Hill was ever disrespecting or disobeying the officers, but more that he was being slow in listening to them.
Hill was asked to step out of the car, but when he is yanked out, it's clear that Hill was trying to phone his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in order to secure his safety in a situation that could have turned deadly very quickly.
Tyreek Hill's agent calls for Miami PD who detained Hill to be let go
When Hill was asked to get out of his car, he instead began trying to call his agent. This resulted in Hill be yanked out of the car and thrown on the pavement. Multiple times Hill can be heard asking for the officers to "do what they got to do" so that he can go and get to the game. The officers, instead, escalated the situation dramatically.
And Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, isn't very happy with the situation.
“For me, personally, I think the police officers that did that to Tyreek,” Rosenhaus said, while the bodycam video played. “They should be let go. Look at — the guy who just kicked him right there. That guy should be fired. That’s out of control. The guy that jumped in [and] put him in a chokehold? There’s no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that when Tyreek wasn’t being aggressive or violent or fighting back in any capacity. That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn’t treat him like a human being.”
This whole situation could have turned very bad, very fast. In the bodycam footage, it becomes apparent that the arresting officers didn't know that Hill was the Dolphins superstar receiver. They likely only acted in this manner because they didn't think there would be any form of repercussions for acting with such malice and force.
It really seemed to be one officer in specific that was escalating the situation, with the others just following suit. There has to be some sort of way for the PD to check each other when one of them is out of line like this.
What would this situation have looked like if the suspect wasn't a rich and famous NFL wide receiver?