Tyreek Hill besmirches Travis Kelce's love life after getting ghosted by him
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill poked fun at former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.
By Scott Rogust
The Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs will have no shortage of storylines. Three of said games will have a player or coach facing off against their former teams. It doesn't get any better than that. One of those matchups is between the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 6 Miami Dolphins. Of course, this will be Tyreek Hill's first game in Kansas City since his trade during the 2022 league year.
Ahead of the game, Hill spoke with reporters before traveling to Kansas City, where the weather is set to be -11 degrees with 5-10 mph wind. Hill was asked if he had spoken to quarterback Patrick Mahomes or tight end Travis Kelce ahead of their game. Hill said he hasn't texted with Mahomes since the Chiefs "beat our ass" In Week 9.
As for Kelce, Hill took a shot at his former teammate over his girlfriend, pop singer Taylor Swift. Hill said that he texted Kelce, but hasn't gotten a response.
"He's probably still on his Taylor Swift thing...those guys are too famous for me now," said Hill.
Footage comes courtesy of Clay Ferraro of WPLG.
Kelce's relationship with Swift has dominated the NFL and pop culture worlds in 2023. After word broke that the two were seeing each other, Swift then was a frequent attendee of Chiefs games throughout this season. Specifically, Swift was in the luxury suite alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes nine times this season, and the Chiefs won six of those games.
It's unknown if Swift will be in attendance for the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. As mentioned earlier, the weather is scheduled to be bitterly cold, and it is already being hyped up as the coldest playoff game in Kansas City history."
Hill has shown to be one of the best wide receivers in the game since departing Kansas City. In his first season in Miami, Hill recorded 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games played. This season, Hill led all receivers with 1,799 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and 112.4 receiving yards per game.
The Dolphins matched up against the Chiefs after they lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. With the loss, the Dolphins missed out on the chance to win the AFC East and host a playoff game as the No. 2 seed. Instead, they are now the No. 6 seed and headed to freezing Kansas City. The only way the Dolphins can host a playoff game this year is if they match up with the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers.
While Miami's pass rush was decimated toward the end of the season, the offense has the potential to outscore Kansas City, who has struggled to put up points. But if the wind is significant enough, the passing game could become a non-factor.
So who will get the last laugh -- the Chiefs or Hill? We'll find out by Saturday evening.