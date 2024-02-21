Tyreek Hill blasts absurd Jaylen Waddle-Chiefs trade proposal
When thinking about elite wide receiver duos around the NFL, many come to mind. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati are three of the game's best duos, but none come close to what the Miami Dolphins have with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Hill has proven himself as the clear-cut best wide receiver in the league after posting a league-leading 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. Part of why Hill is so dominant is because of Waddle's presence. The 25-year-old Waddle just wrapped up his third straight 1,000-yard season despite playing in just 14 games.
Hill and Waddle are what make the Dolphins offense the elite product it is, yet former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum suggested that Miami should break the dynamic duo up on ESPN's "Get Up" with a trade proposal that happened to boil Tyreek's blood.
Tyreek Hill appropriately bashes mock Jaylen Waddle-Chiefs trade proposal
“I love this one,” Tannenbaum explained. “Two great young players. Trent McDuffie straight up for Jaylen Waddle and here’s why: If you’re Miami, you’re probably going to cut Xavien Howard as a cap casualty. So you get Trent McDuffie, who is a great young player. So that’s for Miami. Obviously, you still have a great receiver in Tyreek Hill. For Kansas City, you need a No. 1 receiver. Jaylen Waddle really has a chance to be a No. 1."
The trade Tannenbaum proposed was a big-time blockbuster. It'd have the Dolphins sending Waddle to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Chiefs corner Trent McDuffie. While arguments can certainly be made in favor of a trade like this for both teams, Hill is adamantly opposed to his team trading Waddle.
Hill is spot-on with his evaluations of Waddle, and Waddle's connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In Waddle's rookie season, he caught passes from Tua without Hill on the other side. Despite that, he still racked up over 1,000 yards in 16 games and caught six touchdown passes. Obviously, his play has taken a leap since Tyreek joined the fold, but he was a more than capable WR1 without Hill and has the talent to be among the league's very best.
If a trade was made sending Waddle to Mahomes, you might as well not even play the games. The Chiefs offense was good when it had to be in the playoffs, and that was without a single 1,000-yard receiver. Give Mahomes Waddle and it might just be game over.
Miami might be thin at the cornerback position, but they're also pretty thin at receiver without Waddle. It'd be Hill and a whole bunch of question marks. Miami's roster is flawed, but with Hill and Waddle catching passes from Tua, their offense is not the problem as long as those two are healthy. Separating them would not make Miami any better even if they get a corner as talented as McDuffie.