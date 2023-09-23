Tyreek Hill calls out Micah Parsons after ‘baby lion’ comment
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn't happy with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson after he called him a "baby lion."
By Scott Rogust
Through the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, two teams that are standing out are the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins have an electric offense, led by wide receiver Tyreek Hill, while the Cowboys have a stifling defense, headlined by linebacker Micah Parsons. These two teams will meet later this season, but Hill and Parsons have taken competitive shots at one another.
After Miami's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill said he's not only "The Cheetah" but also compared himself to a lion. Parsons, who has taken on "The Lion" persona, complete with his sack celebration, took exception to Hill's comments. The Cowboys linebacker called the Dolphins receiver a "baby lion."
During a recent episode of his "It Needed to be Said" podcast, Hill said that when the two play one another on Christmas Eve, he's going to "blindside" him and show him "who the real lion is."
Tyreek Hill promises to 'blindside' Micah Parsons after 'baby lion' comments
Hill did give his props to Parsons, calling him "different."
Parsons would respond to the clip with a tweet of his own, saying, "Ima make my baby girl a cheetah blanket for Christmas."
Hill showcased why he is one of the more dangerous downfield threats in the NFL in Week 1, catching 11-of-15 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the 36-34 win over the Chargers. Overall, Hill caught 16-of-24 targets for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
Parsons, meanwhile, recorded four solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in Dallas' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. On the season, Parsons posted seven total tackles (six solo, one assisted) and three sacks.
If both teams keep up at this pace, this may very well be a preview of a potential Super Bowl 58 matchup. This holiday season, Dolphins vs. Cowboys should be one that every NFL fan sets a notification to watch.