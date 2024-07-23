Tyreek Hill let agent know not to get him traded from Dolphins in contract talks
By Lior Lampert
Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has voiced his desire for a new contract following the eruption of his positional market value this offseason. But by no means is he interested in changing locations.
Despite seeking a raise from the Dolphins, Hill has clearly stated he is happy in Miami. During his press conference on Tuesday, the veteran wideout further expressed his longing to remain in The 305.
"Obviously, I let [my agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] and the team handle that and that situation," Hill said via USA Today's Safid Deen. "The only thing I told Drew [was], ‘Do not get me traded, bro. Last time you did this, you got me traded.’"
Of course, Hill's remarks reference his standstill with the Kansas City Chiefs. But in hindsight, that situation led to the Miami Dolphins acquiring him in 2022, which he is seemingly thankful about.
Tyreek Hill let his agent know not to get him traded from the Dolphins in contract talks
Hill followed up on the definitive comments by restating that he and his family "love" the Magic City. Moreover, the elite pass-catcher talked about how he adores head coach Mike McDaniel and is quite fond of his teammates. Overall, Phins fans should be beaming after hearing their franchise centerpiece speak so glowingly about the organization.
Since joining the Dolphins, Hill has led the NFL in receiving yards (3,509) and ranks third in touchdowns (20). He has two years remaining on the four-year, $120 million deal he signed with Miami upon his arrival. But his then-record-setting $30 million average annual value (AAV) now falls behind three other receivers.
Meanwhile, disgruntled stars like CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk could eclipse that number once they agree to new pacts. While everyone is climbing up the financial ranks, Hill is plunging. Nonetheless, he warrants the presumed massive payday he believes he will eventually receive.
For comparison, less than $2 million separates Hill's AAV from teammate and fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle following the latter's getting extended in May. Yes, the latter is undoubtedly a promising, young and talented player. But is the gap between Hill and Waddle as close as the money suggests?
Hill warrants a salary increase after earning consideration for the 2023 AP MVP and finishing as the Offensive Player of the Year runner-up. Nonetheless, he is willing to remain patient -- as long as it means remaining in Miami.