Tyreek Hill roasts himself for Dolphins' no-show in Wild Card loss to Chiefs
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill poked fun at himself days after the team's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Scott Rogust
What a way for the Miami Dolphins' season to end. After losing to both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in their final two games, the Dolphins lost out on the chance to host a playoff game. Instead, they fell to the No. 6 seed and had to go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in subzero weather.
This past Saturday, the Dolphins lost 26-7 to the Chiefs to end their season earlier than many had expected. Even with players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert, the offense couldn't get anything going against Kansas City's defense. No one knew that more than Hill, who could not escape the Chiefs' rising star at cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed.
On-field footage from the Wild Card game emerged on Monday, and it showed Sneed jamming up Hill on a play. Sneed was hyped up after the play, and Hill was frustrated, shoving the defender.
Days after the game, Hill responded to the tweet and roasted himself, saying, "Jammed my ahh to Cancun."
Tyreek Hill roasts himself after being shut down by L'Jarius Sneed in Wild Card game
Hill gave his props to Sneed for being able to shut him down on this play while poking fun at himself for being sent home or on vacation to Cancun early this offseason.
The star wide receiver had a great season, leading the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards,13 receiving touchdowns, 112.4 receiving yards per game, and 14.5 scrimmage yards per touch. In the Wild Card game, Hill scored a touchdown on a 53-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to cut Miami's deficit to 10-7. But Hill would only put up nine yards on four receptions for the rest of the game.
When Sneed was covering Hill, the star had no chance against him. According to Pro Football Focus, Sneed allowed Hill to make just one reception for nine yards while forcing an incompletion on two targets.
In the game, Sneed allowed just three receptions for 29 yards and just one first down on nine targets, per PFF.
It has been a heck of a season for Sneed, who on Saturday showed what he can do when on the field. The former fourth-round pick out of LSU has developed into a star corner for the Chiefs and could very well be a difference in this team's playoff run. The thing is, Sneed will be a free agent after this season, and the Chiefs also have another big name hitting the open market in defensive lineman Chris Jones. If the Chiefs don't retain Sneed, he could be a popular name in free agency.
As for the Dolphins, they try to figure out to avoid another late-season collapse next year. After all, they currently hold the longest playoff win drought after the Detroit Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how Hill can top an impressive 2023 campaign.