Tyreek Hill says the quiet part out loud in conflict with Patriots fans
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill spares no defenders on the field and spares no feelings off the field.
By Kristen Wong
Did anybody really think one of the league's most notorious big-mouths would stay silent for the 2023 season? It only took two weeks for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to diss an entire fanbase. The worst part of it is, he's kind of right.
Hill has waded knee-deep into social media feuds before, most notably going after Bengals cornerback Eli Apple back when Hill played for the Chiefs. The star wideout also talked a big game this preseason telling Chiefs fans that he's going to be their "worst enemy" when the Dolphins go to Arrowhead this year. That Chiefs-Dolphins game in Week 9 will actually take place in Germany, so the red-level threats are off the radar for now.
In Hill's latest spiel, he crucified the Patriots fanbase after the Dolphins came away with a 24-17 win at Foxborough in Week 2.
Hill said of the Pats fans, "Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL. And I'm going to stand on that; they are real nasty. Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye,"
Tyreek Hill gets in last word in beef with Patriots fans
Had this been Hill's first run-in with the rowdy crowd at Gilette Stadium, Hill's comments may have felt a little out-of-pocket. But Hill's feud with the Patriots fanbase dates back to 2018 when the then-Chiefs wideout scored a 70-yard touchdown and was subsequently doused with beer by a Pats supporter.
In Week 2's game, Hill taunted those Pats fans by waving goodbye after the crucial divisional win. Make that two AFC East teams he's torched: the Pats, and the Bills back from when Hill scored a late touchdown in a 2021 playoff game and flashed a peace sign at a Buffalo defender on his way to the end zone.
The man knows how to taunt. And he knows how to pulverize defenses, too. Coming off a 200-plus yard performance in Week 1, Hill finished with a respectable 40 yards and one touchdown on five catches. The Patriots defense deserves credit for mostly eliminating the deep threat option for the Dolphins, yet Hill still managed to squeak by New England's airtight coverage and record a score to help his team go 2-0.
The Patriots, who are now 0-2 and staring at the unraveling threads of a lost season, don't have much to say to Hill. In the modern NFL, he's a truly one-of-a-kind player who plays as big as he talks.