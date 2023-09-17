Tyreek Hill trade regrade: Chiefs plug-and-play wideout strategy lets Patrick Mahomes down
The Kansas City Chiefs have failed to replace Tyreek Hill at wide receiver, and it's not going well in the meantime.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, and have surrounded Patrick Mahomes with weapons, including Travis Kelce. However, their decision to trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins -- all the while failing to replace him on the outside -- has hurt Patrick Mahomes early this season.
Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in football, and has helped turn Tua Tagovailoa into an early-season MVP candidate. Kansas City, meanwhile, can't seem to find a decent weapon on the outside. Skyy Moore is still developing, and Kadarius Toney is, well, Kadarius Toney. Week 1 did not go well in that department.
There's a chance Kansas City can develop their wide receivers on the fly, such as Moore, Justyn Ross, Rashee Rice and more, but in the meantime they are leaving their quarterback out to dry. If Kelce were to take a step back -- or god forbid struggle to stay on the field -- this offense could become awfully quiet.
Regrading the Chiefs-Dolphins Tyreek Hill trade
Kansas City flipped Hill to Miami for five draft picks. It was a wise deal at the time given Brett Veach's long-term plan, which involved signing players at other key positions to contract extensions, such as Chris Jones. However, Jones and KC failed to reach an extension this offseason, and he could be on his way out next spring/summer.
With the Dolphins draft picks, KC selected the likes of Trent McDuffie and Skyy Moore in 2022. The jury is still out on both players, of course, though it's tough to replicate the success Hill has had in Miami.
Hill is the Dolphins top wideout and remains one of the best weapons in the NFL. He along with Jaylen Waddle has helped turn Tua Tagovailoa into a star when healthy. No amount of draft capital -- especially when those picks amount to just one first rounder -- equates to Hill's talent.
For now, Miami seems like a clear winner, and Chiefs Kingdom has a right to question Veach's long-term outlook on this trade alone.