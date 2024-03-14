Tyreek Hill tweet makes it clear which WR he wants the Dolphins to sign next
The Miami Dolphins have seen some of their most talented players leave this offseason, but star wideout Tyreek Hill hopes the team can add this player to the receiver room.
By Kinnu Singh
The Miami Dolphins are being gutted. While many teams spent the past several days acquiring talented players, the Dolphins were desperately trying to become salary cap compliant before the new league year began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
The Dolphins entered the first day of the legal tampering period roughly $23 million over the cap. While Miami worked to restructure contracts, many of their key free agents began to sign with other teams. The list of departures included guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and safety Brandon Jones.
But none of that stopped Tyreek Hill, Miami's star wide receiver and cap-hit leader, from dreaming about signing another wide receiver.
Tyreek Hill advocates for Michael Thomas in Miami
Hill posted on social media to voice his support for bringing former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to Miami.
While Miami needs a reliable third option at wide receiver, they'll likely have to add one through the draft. As it stands, Hill's salary cap figure is keeping the position group thin. The five wide receivers on Miami's roster are costing the team $43 million in cap space — 16.7 percent of their total salary cap space. Hill is responsible for $31.3 million, while wideout Jaylen Waddle accounts for $8.6 million. With the dynamic duo eating up that much of the cap, it doesn't leave much room for Miami to add a third starting receiver.
Thomas has a market value that would earn him a one-year, $9.2 million contract, according to Spotrac.
Thomas was released by New Orleans on Wednesday. Selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Thomas developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL. In 2019, he set a NFL record for most receptions in a single season with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns. Injuries, however, derailed his final four years as a Saint. Thomas was limited to just 20 regular season games from 2020 to 2023, and he is now 31 years old.
As for the mass exodus of talent in Miami? It certainly caught Hill's attention, but he doesn't seem worried about it.
“I know [general manager Chris] Grier in his bag secretly right now so I’m not tripping,” Hll posted on Monday.